Rahul, Priyanka hit the streets over Hathras case, opposition offers support

New Delhi : The rape and death of a 19-year-old girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh took a political turn on Thursday after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary incharge of the state Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tried to visit the family of the girl. The two top leaders of the Congress party were briefly detained by Uttar Pradesh police and released later.

The development is significant because the opposition is trying to step up pressure on chief minister Yogi Adityanath led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of women security. Gandhis have got support from opposition parties like Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) and Janata Dal (Secular) who have criticized the police action.

“In the times of sorrow, loved ones are not left alone. The state of Jungleraj is such in UP that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be so much afraid, Chief Minister!" Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter on Thursday.

Both the top leaders along with several supporters were stopped on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida while walking towards Hathras. Official photos and videos shared by the Congress party showed that Rahul Gandhi fell on the ground during a scuffle with police officials who were stopping them from going ahead.

"Can you tell me under which law can you stop me from marching towards Hathras. I want to go alone to Hathras and on what basis can you arrest me," Rahul Gandhi told the police officials who responded by saying that he had violated Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) put in place due to the pandemic.

A news report by Press Trust of India quoted sources as saying that the leaders were taken away in a police jeep and kept in a guest house for some time after which they were released. It added that later in the day they headed back towards Delhi escorted by the UP police.

“Reckless behaviour of UP Police towards @INCIndia leader Shri @RahulGandhi is extremely condemnable. It is reprehensible for those who are supposed to uphold the law to trample upon the democratic values in such a manner," NCP chief Sharad Pawar posted on Twitter. JDS chief and former prime minster H D Devegowda too added that the Gandhis were fighting for a ‘just cause’ and that protest is a democratic right.

On Thursday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati demanded that Adityanath should be removed by BJP as the chief minister or impose President’s rule in the state while Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that an investigation under a sitting Supreme Court (SC) judge should take place in the matter.

Adityanath led state government has set up a special investigation team (SIT) which will be monitored by home secretary and the state government has also decided to the case would be presented before a fast track court.

