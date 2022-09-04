Rahul relaunch: 'NASA contacted INC for...,' BJP takes a jibe at Congress

Rahul relaunch: 'NASA contacted INC for...,' BJP takes a jibe at Congress2 min read . 11:18 AM IST
- NASA contacted Congress to ask it how they manage to 'relaunch' a failed rocket again &and again, One of Twitter accounts of BJP wrote
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday took a jibe at the Congress party as the latter is set to hold a mega rally against Central government over issues like price rise, unemployment, and GST hike. Preparations for the Congress party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally are underway at the venue in Delhi. Party leader Rahul Gandhi with a string of party leaders is scheduled to address the rally.
The BJP mocked Gandhi on Twitter through Shehzad Jai Hind account, BJP National spokesperson. The saffron party wrote, "'Rahul relaunch' season 5 begins today with "Halla Bol" even as “Main Hoon Na" featuring Mamata di, KCR, Arvind & Nitish ji hits the screens!".
It added, "By the way, NASA contacted INC to ask it how they manage to “relaunch" a failed rocket again & again!".
The rally is being held the same day when former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is scheduled to announce his own party. Azad, who was critical of the Congress leadership, resigned last week bashing the party leadership in a 5-page letter.
Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.
Recently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the central government over unemployment.
"In the year 2021, 11724 people committed suicide in the country due to unemployment. This number is 26% more than the year 2020. The record-breaking unemployment in the BJP government is frustrating the youth. But the government has neither a cure nor an answer for this terrible unemployment. For how long will the government distribute 'jumlas'?" she tweeted.
Notably, the party will also launch its 3,500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price hikes and unemployment.
The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
