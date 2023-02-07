Rahul leads opposition charge against govt on Adani fortunes

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday used the discussion on the President’s speech to attack the Centre over the sharp rise in the fortunes of the Adani Group, linking State foreign visits to global gains made by the tycoon, even as treasury benches hit back, asking for proof and blaming the Congress for past scams.

Gandhi, who completed the 3,800km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra last month, was backed by a raft of Opposition leaders.

From the BJP, Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad led the charge, accusing Gandhi of making irresponsible allegations.

“What is the relationship between Indian Prime Minister and Adani? Earlier, Modi used to travel in Adani’s aircraft. Now the latter travels in the PM’s aircraft," Gandhi said, sparking furious protests from BJP members. “How many times did they two travel together? How many times Adani ji joined PM later during the visit abroad? And how many times during this trip did Adani ji bagged contracts?" Gandhi continued.

Gandhi sought to know how much money the Adani Group has given to the BJP through electoral bonds, demanded investigation into allegations of shell companies, dubbed the nexus between politics and business as a case study, and accused the government of bending rules and using agencies to give the Adani Group airport contracts.

He said the Adani group was given contracts in the airport and defence sectors without prior experience.

Gandhi said that Adani jumped from the 609th position to becoming the second-richest person in the world. “How did this magic happen? Gandhi asked, speaking in Hindi.

“The relationship began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM. When most of India was asking questions of the Prime Minister, one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the Prime Minister and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a resurgent Gujarat," Gandhi said.

As Speaker Om Birla asked Gandhi to focus on the President’s address, the Congress leader said, “There should be a case study by business schools such as Harvard on the relationship between business and politics, India is a case study..."