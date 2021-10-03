Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai: NCB raids `rave party' onboard cruise ship

Mumbai: NCB raids `rave party' onboard cruise ship

No passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on.(Representative Photo)..
06:55 AM IST

  • Drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered, said the NCB sources

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday evening raided a passenger cruise ship anchored here and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used, a senior official said. There were hundreds of passengers on the ship which was bound for Goa, he said. 

Acting on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede boarded the vessel and conducted searches, he said. Banned narcotic drugs were recovered from some of the passengers, the official said, adding that no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the cruise and probe was on. 

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday said that children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated in connection with a raid that was conducted at a party held on a cruise in Mumbai on Saturday.

Drugs including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants were recovered, said the NCB sources.

Children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated, according to NCB officials.

Speaking to media, Sameer Wankhede, NCB Zonal Director said, "So far no arrest has been made by us."

"We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8-10 persons," Wankhede told the reporters.

"I can't comment on it", added Wankhede when asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?"

