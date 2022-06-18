Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) officials were in shock after they unearthed the wealth of Shivalingaiah, a gardener in the Bangalore Development Authority. According to news agencies, the officials have seized his three houses, five prime plots in Bengaluru, agricultural and commercial land in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, and Mysuru worth crores of rupees.

