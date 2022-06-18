Bengaluru: Over 300 ACB officials swooped down on 21 state government officials at 80 locations over suspicion that they have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income
Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) officials were in shock after they unearthed the wealth of Shivalingaiah, a gardener in the Bangalore Development Authority. According to news agencies, the officials have seized his three houses, five prime plots in Bengaluru, agricultural and commercial land in Channapatna in Ramanagara district, and Mysuru worth crores of rupees.
Over 300 ACB officials swooped down on 21 state government officials at 80 locations over suspicion that they have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.
The raid started early in the morning on Friday.
ACB had collected credible info about possession of disproportionate assets against 21 government officers. Therefore they conducted a raid at 80 different places in various districts of the state simultaneously by 80 teams consisting of 555 officers and staff.
"Four houses, one open site, 510 gram gold ornaments, 700 gram silver articles, 1 acre 9 guntas of agriculture land, 2 two-wheeler, three cars, ₹86,000 cash, savings/deposits of ₹80,000 and household articles worth ₹10,00,000 found in a raid on a gardener with Bengaluru Development Authority," news agency ANI reported.
Those who were raided include engineers in the Irrigation department, public works department, and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.
A police inspector, District Registrar in the office of the Inspector General of Registration, Road Transport Officer, a Project Director of the Nirmithi Kendra, Panchayat Grade-2 secretary in Gadag district, and assistant comptroller in the veterinary department were also among those whose premises were raided.
