Rail cargo gallops as economy chugs along

On a sequential basis, freight loading in January increased 1.3%, but earnings grew just 0.3%. However, on a cumulative basis, railways has yet to reach the levels of FY20. Freight loading in the first nine months of the fiscal declined 1% from a year ago to 990.31 mt, and revenue shrunk 7.19% to ₹94,931 crore. According to Union budget estimates, the railways has pegged freight revenue at ₹1.24 trillion this fiscal. In FY22, it aims to earn ₹1.38 trillion, growing 11% compared to this year’s target.