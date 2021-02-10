Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rail cargo gallops as economy chugs along
Photo: Mint

Rail cargo gallops as economy chugs along

1 min read . 06:02 AM IST Shreya Nandi

Indian Railways loaded 119.79 mt of cargo during the month. Earnings from freight grew 5.9% from a year earlier in January to 11,838.36 crore, showed government data

Indian Railways carried 8.7% more freight in January from a year earlier, underscoring a sustained rebound in economic activity after the turbulence caused by the pandemic last year.

Indian Railways carried 8.7% more freight in January from a year earlier, underscoring a sustained rebound in economic activity after the turbulence caused by the pandemic last year.

The national transporter loaded 119.79 million tonnes (mt) of cargo during the month. Earnings from freight grew 5.9% from a year earlier in January to 11,838.36 crore, showed government data issued on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jaishankar, Blinken partner to expand cooperation across Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 05:59 AM IST

Trump's impeachment trial to begin, majority of senate votes for it

1 min read . 05:56 AM IST

Golden visas beckon well-heeled Indians

2 min read . 05:52 AM IST

India important partner in Indo-Pacific: US State Department

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST

The national transporter loaded 119.79 million tonnes (mt) of cargo during the month. Earnings from freight grew 5.9% from a year earlier in January to 11,838.36 crore, showed government data issued on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jaishankar, Blinken partner to expand cooperation across Indo-Pacific

1 min read . 05:59 AM IST

Trump's impeachment trial to begin, majority of senate votes for it

1 min read . 05:56 AM IST

Golden visas beckon well-heeled Indians

2 min read . 05:52 AM IST

India important partner in Indo-Pacific: US State Department

1 min read . 05:46 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Freight loading and revenue began recovering from last August after a sharp drop in the June quarter because of strict curbs placed during the nationwide lockdown. The railways is trying to grow its freight revenue by simplifying policies, rationalizing rates and increasing the speed of goods trains, besides creating separate business development units.

“Indian Railways’ freight loading for the last few months has crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period. It is expected that cumulative freight loading will surpass last year’s freight loading figures," the railway ministry said in a statement.

On a sequential basis, freight loading in January increased 1.3%, but earnings grew just 0.3%. However, on a cumulative basis, railways has yet to reach the levels of FY20. Freight loading in the first nine months of the fiscal declined 1% from a year ago to 990.31 mt, and revenue shrunk 7.19% to 94,931 crore. According to Union budget estimates, the railways has pegged freight revenue at 1.24 trillion this fiscal. In FY22, it aims to earn 1.38 trillion, growing 11% compared to this year’s target.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.