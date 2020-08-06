Rail freight earning down 11%; loading close pre-covid level in July

“Railways has staged a smart recovery on the freight side for the month of July. Food grains and fertilizer has outperformed the previous year’s numbers. Coal, which is predominantly moved by railways has had a dip and this has been offset by the carriage of other bulk commodities like steel. Overall, this is a positive development. It is important that railways maintains this growth trajectory and not lose much to road once the economy opens up," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director and Practice Lead, Transport and Logistics at CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory said.