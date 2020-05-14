Rail land authority conducts online meet to redevelop Nellore, Tirupati stations

HYDERABAD: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on Thursday conducted online pre-bid meetings for redevelopment of Nellore and Tirupati railways stations in Andhra Pradesh. The projects come under the Centre’s Smart Cities mission and aims to transform Tirupati and Nellore into multi-modal transit hubs, with several passenger-friendly facilities.

GMR group, Adani Group, Godrej Properties Limited, Reliance Infrastructure, Embassy Group, among others, participated in the pre-bid meetings, said a press release.

The redeveloped stations will likely have state-of-the-art amenities, including access ramps for differently abled, and elevators and green building features such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy generation.

The redevelopment of Nellore station is estimated to cost ₹130 crore, while the Tirupati project will see an expenditure of ₹510 crore.

The tender will be likely awarded in June. RLDA had floated a Request for Proposal (RFP), inviting bids for selection of a suitable public or private entity for re-developing Nellore and Tirupati railway stations.

The stations will be redeveloped on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) on Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Tender (DBFOT) model. They will have administrative areas, miscellaneous technical area, security and station operation staff areas, apart from amenities for passengers such as shopping, hospitality, food court etc.

The Tirupati railway station will likely take three years to be redeveloped, added the release.

“Amid the lockdown induced by covid-19, we conducted online pre-bid meetings for both Nellore and Tirupati successfully. We have also started opening online tenders also," said Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, as per the release.

Those who have shown interest will be evaluated through a two-stage process and the winner will be required to upgrade and redevelop stations in line with recommendations of various stakeholders as well as operate and maintain them.

The Nellore project comprises three vacant railway land parcels of about 4.16 acres that will be used for commercial development as well as generating revenues by the developer. Tirupati has one vacant land parcel of 3 acres.

The concession period for both projects is 60 years.

The Nellore station falls on busiest railway route of Vijayawada and Chennai, while Tirupati is a religious tourist destination. It has also emerged as an electronics hotpsot after the establishment of the Sri Venkateswara Mobile & Electronics Manufacturing Hub in 2015.

