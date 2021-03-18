OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rail Land Development Authority invites e-bids for leasing 2 land parcels in Rajasthan

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) on Thursday floated a request for proposal (RFP) for leasing two vacant land parcels in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Ajmer, ANI reported.

"The land parcel at Jaisalmer spans a little over 3 hectares and is located along Jodhpur Road, near Jaisalmer Railway Station," the statement said.

The land parcel in Ajmer spans around 9,000 square metres and is situated on Beawar Road.

"Both of these land parcels will be leased for commercial use for a period of 45 years. The reserve price of Jaisalmer and Ajmer land parcels are 20.5 crores and 40.0 crores respectively," added the statement.

The last date of e-bid submission is April 27 for Jaisalmer and May 10 for Ajmer land parcels.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under Railways Ministry for the development of Railway land. It has four key mandates as a part of its development plan, namely leasing of commercial sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment and multi-functional complexes.

