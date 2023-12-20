Rail Land Development Authority to be classified as local urban body
Summary
- The fresh push by the railways seeks nationwide acknowledgment of RLDA as a local urban body, facilitating seamless development of surplus railway land and aiding states with land development plans.
New Delhi: Indian Railways is seeking to expedite station redevelopment and land monetization by proposing that the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) be recognized as an urban local body, two persons aware of the development told Mint. This move, aimed at fast-tracking projects across India, involves collaboration with state governments and the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA).