Rail Land Development Authority to be classified as local urban body

This step is also crucial for the National Monetization Pipeline, aimed at monetizing ₹6 trillion in government assets by FY25. The railways, with a target of over ₹1.5 trillion, have seen modest progress, primarily through rail land development and commercial development of land parcels. Station redevelopment, monetization of tracks on freight corridors, and running of private trains are yet to take off. The plan to have an Infrastructure Investment Trust in railways has not worked out either.