Rail minister to job aspirants: Don't destroy property, will resolve grievances

Rail minister to job aspirants: Don't destroy property, will resolve grievances2 min read . 06:10 PM IST
- For the last few days, thousands of job aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in the recruitment in railways
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants, who indulged in violent protests, not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday urged job aspirants, who indulged in violent protests, not to destroy public property and assured them that their grievances would be resolved.
For the last few days, thousands of job aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in the recruitment in railways. They are also opposing the Railways' decision to hold the exam in two stages.
For the last few days, thousands of job aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in the recruitment in railways. They are also opposing the Railways' decision to hold the exam in two stages.
They say the second stage for final selection is equal to cheating those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT) which was released on January 15.
They say the second stage for final selection is equal to cheating those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT) which was released on January 15.
Some protesting candidates indulged in violent protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on another in Bihar.
Some protesting candidates indulged in violent protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on another in Bihar.
Today, the rail minister said: "I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property. Why are they destroying something that is their own? However, authorities will follow due process if public property is damaged."
Today, the rail minister said: "I am telling the aspirants that this is their own property. Why are they destroying something that is their own? However, authorities will follow due process if public property is damaged."
Today, the ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) and the Level 2 exams after reports of vandalism by job aspirants from different parts of the country came to light.
Today, the ministry suspended the Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) and the Level 2 exams after reports of vandalism by job aspirants from different parts of the country came to light.
The Railways is in touch with chief ministers and the issue is being handled "sensitively", the minister added.
The Railways is in touch with chief ministers and the issue is being handled "sensitively", the minister added.
He also urged the candidates to put forth their grievances formally. "Our intention is to resolve this issue quickly. A committee has been formed and it will examine representations by the candidates," he said.
He also urged the candidates to put forth their grievances formally. "Our intention is to resolve this issue quickly. A committee has been formed and it will examine representations by the candidates," he said.
He also requested students not to take the law into their hands. "We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them," Vaishnaw said.
He also requested students not to take the law into their hands. "We will seriously address the grievances and concerns raised by them," Vaishnaw said.
He said all Railway Recruitment Board chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of candidates, compile them and send them to the committee.
He said all Railway Recruitment Board chairmen have been asked to listen to the concerns of candidates, compile them and send them to the committee.
"An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to the grievances," the minister said.
"An email address has been set up for this purpose. The committee will go to different parts of the country and listen to the grievances," the minister said.
A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the Bhabhua-Patna InterCity Express, though nobody was injured.
A crowd stormed the Gaya Junction, raising slogans, and set fire to the Bhabhua-Patna InterCity Express, though nobody was injured.
East Central Railway CPRO Rajesh Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that demonstrations were also witnessed at Taregana, on the outskirts of Patna, and at Jehanabad though agitators there were pacified without much trouble.
East Central Railway CPRO Rajesh Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that demonstrations were also witnessed at Taregana, on the outskirts of Patna, and at Jehanabad though agitators there were pacified without much trouble.
Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts from level 2 to level 6.
Around 1.25 crore candidates had applied for the exams that had advertised over 35,000 posts from level 2 to level 6.
Protestors squatted on rail tracks at several places on Tuesday, hampering train movement in the state. Several trains were cancelled or ran on alternative routes on account of the protests.
Protestors squatted on rail tracks at several places on Tuesday, hampering train movement in the state. Several trains were cancelled or ran on alternative routes on account of the protests.
The ministry on Tuesday said that those who have indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.
The ministry on Tuesday said that those who have indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.
The ministry said that it had come to notice that aspirants of railway job had indulged in vandalism/ unlawful activities like protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, and damaging railway properties. “Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job."
The ministry said that it had come to notice that aspirants of railway job had indulged in vandalism/ unlawful activities like protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, and damaging railway properties. “Such misguided activities are highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government job."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!