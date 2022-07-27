Rail minister Vaishnaw to address Mint Mobility Conclave

The government has been trying to leverage roads, railways and waterways to reduce the high cost of internal logistics, which makes India’s exports uncompetitive compared with those of China and other developing economies. Interestingly, this comes at a time when India is developing a new playbook to become an integral part of global supply chains, with the country undergoing a massive energy transition. 5G telecommunications that enable zero-latency across mobile networks integrating with mobility solutions across road, rail, water and air are also part of public and private sector plans. In other words, a future comprising self-driving vehicles, unmanned aircraft or drones is seemingly within grasp.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}