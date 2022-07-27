Rail minister Vaishnaw to address Mint Mobility Conclave

Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, will also address the gathering on India’s path to leadership in automotive innovation, manufacturing and sustainability.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of railways, communications and electronics and information technology, will deliver a special address at the Mint Mobility Conclave on Thursday, focused on ‘Moving a billion people safely and sustainably—mobility at scale’.
The Mint Mobility Conclave (MMC) is a key convening of policymakers and business leaders to discuss the state and future of mobility. Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for road transport and highways, will also address the gathering on India’s path to leadership in automotive innovation, manufacturing and sustainability. The conclave is designed to enable leaders to discuss mobility across formats and themes—air, rail, water, land, sustainability, financing and logistics.
The government has been trying to leverage roads, railways and waterways to reduce the high cost of internal logistics, which makes India’s exports uncompetitive compared with those of China and other developing economies. Interestingly, this comes at a time when India is developing a new playbook to become an integral part of global supply chains, with the country undergoing a massive energy transition. 5G telecommunications that enable zero-latency across mobile networks integrating with mobility solutions across road, rail, water and air are also part of public and private sector plans. In other words, a future comprising self-driving vehicles, unmanned aircraft or drones is seemingly within grasp.
India has birthed an exciting ecosystem of early-stage companies, building cutting-edge solutions in mobility, manufacturing, logistics and sustainable transport. The strong interest of foreign investors in Indian technology and automotive startups is evidenced by the billions of dollars invested over the past decade. Electric vehicles, ride-hailing apps, high-resolution satellite imagery and GPS tracking, local delivery businesses, supply chain technology, new battery technology and last-mile connectivity solutions are some of the business ideas and models that have emerged in the mobility space.
The event will also feature Vineet Agarwal, MD, Transport Corporation of India Ltd; Rahul Taneja, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners; Samrat Sehgal, head of supply chain, Dabur India Ltd; Jaffrey Thomas, partner, PWC India; Kanika Tekriwal, founder and CEO, JetSetGo Aviation Pvt. Ltd; Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility; Anup Jain, managing partner, Orios Venture Partners; Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors; Avinash Joshi, CEO, NTT India Pvt. Ltd, Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India; Shailesh Pathak, director, Indian School of Public Policy; and Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, Convergence Energy Services Ltd. Several other business and policy leaders are participating as speakers and delegates.
The panels will focus on the businesses building and enabling the next generation of mobility technologies and ecosystems. The conclave will seek to unlock insights into how India’s growing needs drive innovation, efficiency and sustainability in how we travel and move goods. Mint shall bring together the best minds in mobility solutions, as seen in India.
