Rail Ministry takes an important decision to ease procurement norms

The Ministry of Railways has taken a decision that will help with the procurement norms as well as help when it comes to ease of doing business for various vendors.

The Ministry of Railways will now allow vendors that have already been approved by any vendor Approving Agency to be considered by Railway Units all over the country for that particular item for which they have been approved.

This was not previously the case and a vendor approved by one Vendor approving agency wasn’t automatically considered approved for procurement of items at other establishments and had to apply again to be in the running.

This decision by the Ministry of Railways will help save time and effort of the vendors by doing away with the need to approaching multiple approving agencies and it will enhance competition and make the system of procuring units more efficient and transparent. The Railways on the other hand will have more options to choose from in a manner which is transparent.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated