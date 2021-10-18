The six-hour rail roko protest on Monday affected 130 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 50 trains, chief public relation officer (CPRO) said. The agitation was called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, over Lakhimpur violence.

Meanwhile, in the North Western Railway, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana. Two trains were cancelled, 13 partially cancelled and one diverted.

Trains affected in the Northern Railway zone

The trains that have been affected in the Northern Railway zone include the Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express. Its scheduled departure from Ludhiana was 7 am, but has been stranded there due to a blockade in the Ferozpur-Ludhiana section, the official said.

The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was halted near Shambu station as protesters blocked railway tracks near Sahnewal and Rajpura.

"So far, 130 locations in the Northern Railway zone have been affected and operations of 50 trains hindered," the Northern Railway CPRO said.

Trains affected in the North Western Railway zone

Rail traffic on Bhiwani-Rewari, Sirsa-Rewari, Loharu-Hisar, Suratgarh-Bathinda, Sirsa-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Bathinda, Rohtak-Bhiwani, Rewari-Sadulpur, Hisar-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Sadulpur and Sri Ganganagar-Rewari sections was affected due to the agitation, informed an NWR spokesperson.

The Bathinda-Rewari Special train and the Sirsa-Ludhiana Special train will remain cancelled on Monday. Meanwhile, the route of Ahmedabad-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train has also been changed.

The train which departed from Ahmedabad on Saturday will run on the changed route via Rewari-Delhi-Pathankot to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the official said.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that it would be intensifying the protests until justice is secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri case

SKM had said, “All train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday during the 'rail roko' protest over the demand of the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case."

(With inputs from agencies)

