OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rail Roko: 50 trains hit, 130 locations in Northern Railway zone affected due to farmers' protest

Rail Roko: 50 trains hit, 130 locations in Northern Railway zone affected due to farmers' protest

Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that it would be intensifying the protests until justice is secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri case (HT_PRINT)Premium
Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that it would be intensifying the protests until justice is secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri case (HT_PRINT)
 2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2021, 02:48 PM IST Livemint

  • The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was halted near Shambu station as protesters blocked railway tracks 
  • The Bathinda-Rewari Special train and the Sirsa-Ludhiana Special train will remain cancelled on Monday

Listen to this article

The six-hour rail roko protest on Monday affected 130 locations in the Northern Railway zone and hindered the running of 50 trains, chief public relation officer (CPRO) said. The agitation was called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, over Lakhimpur violence. 

Meanwhile, in the North Western Railway, rail traffic was affected in some sections in Rajasthan and Haryana. Two trains were cancelled, 13 partially cancelled and one diverted. 

Trains affected in the Northern Railway zone

The trains that have been affected in the Northern Railway zone include the Chandigarh-Ferozepur Express. Its scheduled departure from Ludhiana was 7 am, but has been stranded there due to a blockade in the Ferozpur-Ludhiana section, the official said.

The New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express was halted near Shambu station as protesters blocked railway tracks near Sahnewal and Rajpura.

"So far, 130 locations in the Northern Railway zone have been affected and operations of 50 trains hindered," the Northern Railway CPRO said.

Trains affected in the North Western Railway zone

 Rail traffic on Bhiwani-Rewari, Sirsa-Rewari, Loharu-Hisar, Suratgarh-Bathinda, Sirsa-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Bathinda, Rohtak-Bhiwani, Rewari-Sadulpur, Hisar-Bathinda, Hanumangarh-Sadulpur and Sri Ganganagar-Rewari sections was affected due to the agitation, informed an NWR spokesperson.

The Bathinda-Rewari Special train and the Sirsa-Ludhiana Special train will remain cancelled on Monday. Meanwhile, the route of Ahmedabad-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train has also been changed.

The train which departed from Ahmedabad on Saturday will run on the changed route via Rewari-Delhi-Pathankot to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, the official said.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that it would be intensifying the protests until justice is secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri case

SKM had said, “All train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday during the 'rail roko' protest over the demand of the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri case."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout