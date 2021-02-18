The farmers' organisations have called for a four-hour nationwide ' rail roko ' programme on Thursday as they continue their protests against the government's three newly-enacted farm laws.

The Delhi Police has tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near railway tracks, in view of the "rail roko" (rail blockade).

According to a senior police officer, additional staff has been deployed at several points near railway tracks and patrolling has also been increased.

Meanwhile, the railways have also stepped up security to prevent any untoward incident. Twenty additional companies of the RPSF have been deployed across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the "rail roko" programme scheduled from 12-4 pm today.

Director-General, Railway Protection Force, Arun Kumar has said, "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. We will be liaisoning with district administrations and will have a control room in place."

"We will gather intelligence. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, and some other areas will be our focus. We have deployed 20 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in these areas," he said, adding, "We want to persuade them to not cause inconvenience for passengers. We have a four-hour window and we want it (rail roko) to get over peacefully."

Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals for peaceful protest

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the protest, had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, spokesperson of the Kisan Andolan Committee, Ghazipur border said they will carry out a peaceful protest during the 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm.

We will offer refreshments to the passengers to avoid inconvenience, he said.

The SKM has called for a peaceful protest, expecting to get support for the program from across the country.

"Appeal to everyone for a peaceful protest in nationwide 'Rail Roko' program on February 18 from 12 noon to 4 pm," it said.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via