The farmers' body has called for a six-hour-long nationwide ''Rail roko'' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Here are the latest developments on the Rail Roko protest

1) During the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said.

2) A railway official said four sections of the Ferozepur division were blocked by the protesters. The Ferozepur-Fazilka section in Ferozepur city and the Ferozepur-Ludhiana section at Ajitwal in Moga were affected, the official said, ANI reported.

3) The Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana.

4) Bahadurgarh Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Sharma told PTI, "The farmer unions have called for Rail Roko protests today from 10 am to 4 pm. Therefore, we have tightened the security arrangements here. BSF is here too. We are closely monitoring the situation."

5) Farmer leaders gathered at the railway station demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18." A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.