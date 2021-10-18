Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rail Roko protest: Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; train services hit

Rail Roko protest: Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; train services hit

Premium
Protestors block railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in protest against Lakhimpur Kheri incident.
1 min read . 11:56 AM IST Livemint

Rail Roko protest: The Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The farmers' body has called for a six-hour-long nationwide ''Rail roko'' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers' body has called for a six-hour-long nationwide ''Rail roko'' protest demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Here are the latest developments on the Rail Roko protest

Here are the latest developments on the Rail Roko protest

1) During the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said.

1) During the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had said.

2) A railway official said four sections of the Ferozepur division were blocked by the protesters. The Ferozepur-Fazilka section in Ferozepur city and the Ferozepur-Ludhiana section at Ajitwal in Moga were affected, the official said, ANI reported.

2) A railway official said four sections of the Ferozepur division were blocked by the protesters. The Ferozepur-Fazilka section in Ferozepur city and the Ferozepur-Ludhiana section at Ajitwal in Moga were affected, the official said, ANI reported.

3) The Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana.

3) The Border Security Force (BSF) has been deployed at Bahadurgarh Railway Station in Haryana.

4) Bahadurgarh Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Sharma told PTI, "The farmer unions have called for Rail Roko protests today from 10 am to 4 pm. Therefore, we have tightened the security arrangements here. BSF is here too. We are closely monitoring the situation."

4) Bahadurgarh Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pawan Sharma told PTI, "The farmer unions have called for Rail Roko protests today from 10 am to 4 pm. Therefore, we have tightened the security arrangements here. BSF is here too. We are closely monitoring the situation."

5) Farmer leaders gathered at the railway station demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

5) Farmer leaders gathered at the railway station demanded the dismissal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18." A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

These areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand received snowfa ...

Premium

Pune-Mumbai Expressway: 3 died, 6 injured in road mishap

Premium

India in no hurry to unwind stimulus but oil a worry, s ...

Premium

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat packaging factory; 2 ...

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18." A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

These areas of Himachal and Uttarakhand received snowfa ...

Premium

Pune-Mumbai Expressway: 3 died, 6 injured in road mishap

Premium

India in no hurry to unwind stimulus but oil a worry, s ...

Premium

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in Surat packaging factory; 2 ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!