Rail Roko protest: Farmers block railway tracks in Punjab; train services hit

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18." A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.