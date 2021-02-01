OPEN APP
Railrestro to resume food delivery in trains from Monday

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 12:39 AM IST PTI

RailRestro, an authorised catering partner of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and a food aggregator platform, on Sunday said it will resume restaurant food delivery services on trains from February 1.

Food delivery service from aggregators was disabled since lockdown was imposed in the country and restrictions were observed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

RailRestro, a subsidiary of Patna based Yescom India Softech, said it obtained permission from the Railways and IRCTC to operate inside trains.

Train food aggregators tie-up with restaurants near major railway stations and deliver food from those eateries to a passenger's seat. RailRestro said it will be re-starting its services initially at over 60 major railway stations located in various metropolitan and tier-1 cities including Vadodara Jn (Gujarat), Vijaywada Jn (Andra Pradesh), Kanpur Central and Allahabad Jn (Uttar Pradesh), Itarsi Jn (Madhya Pradesh), New Delhi, Asansol Jn (West Bengal) and Pune (Maharashtra).

From mid-February, the company's service will be available in over 450 stations pan-India, covering almost all the key states and union territories as well as more than 7,000 trains.

"RailRestro will be adhering to various Covid-19 precautionary measures during food preparation and delivery," company CEO and Founder Manish Chandra said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

