RailTel has bagged an order from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to provide IT infrastructure for new data centers in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The scope of the contract includes supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of the IT infrastructure, as well as training and support.

The official release did not mention the value of the contract or the timeline for completion.

"Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Govt. of India for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas," it read.

The release further noted that the C-DAC is undertaking the creation of this greenfield, a turnkey project to build a suite of Big Data enterprise Applications, each of which is to be built over secure, flexible, support for the latest networking protocols, continuous visibility and monitoring, centralized orchestration and management.

According to the official statement, the contract awarded to RailTel by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has a total value of ₹287.57 crore, including taxes.

The project is expected to be completed within a delivery period of 300 days.

Sanjay Kumar, chairman and managing director, RailTel said, "The C-DAC Order is prestigious Order for RailTel for the implementation of Data Center -IT Equipment for building C-DAC capacity for Big Data Enterprise Application. The order is aligned with our core competence and business portfolio. RailTel continues to play an important role in the digital transformation and upgradation journey of its clients. We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to providing satisfying services to our clients."

RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

Along with a strong a reliable network of 61000 RKM of Optic fibre, RailTel has two MeitY empanelled tier III data centres as well. With its pan-India high capacity network, RailTel is working towards creating a knowledge society at various fronts and has been selected for implementation of various mission mode projects for the Government of India in the telecom field.