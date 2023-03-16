RailTel bags order for IT infrastructure installation for greenfield data centre2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:52 AM IST
- The contract awarded to RailTel by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) has a total value of ₹287.57 crore, including taxes.
RailTel has bagged an order from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to provide IT infrastructure for new data centers in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The scope of the contract includes supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of the IT infrastructure, as well as training and support.
