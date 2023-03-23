Railtel Corporation of India Limited, a central public sector undertaking (CPSU) under the Ministry of Railways has bagged an order from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (MPSEDC) for expansion of State Data Centre (SDC) phase -II and establishment of Disaster Recovery (DR) centre.

The work order is valued at ₹34.91 Crore (excluding GST) which after including GST amounts to Rs. 41.19 Crore (including GST).

This order has been acquired through open competitive bidding process. The said project entails upgradation, commissioning and managing a State Data Centre in MP along with setting up of a Disaster Recovery centre in Madhya Pradesh for a period of five years.

State Data Centre (SDC) is envisioned as the 'shared, reliable and secure infrastructure services centre for hosting and managing the e-Governance Applications of State and its constituent departments/Organization.

It would provide many functionalities like Central Repository of the State, Secure Data Storage,Online Delivery of Services, Citizen Information/Services Portal, State Intranet Portal, Disaster Recovery, Remote Management and Service Integration.

SDC would facilitate secure, reliable and efficient delivery of G2G, G2C and G2B services thereby improving end-user satisfaction. Disaster Recovery (DR) services are required to prevent either man-made or natural disasters from causing expensive service disruptions.

More citizen's centric beneficial schemes involving e-governance applications will be available at the click of the mouse to the citizen and help in improving the delivery of services to citizens after completion of this project.

This will improve transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in different Government initiatives, public expenditures, and schemes.

“RailTel has been at the forefront of digital transformation journey of its clients. Securing this prestigious project from Government of Madhya Pradesh reaffirms RailTel's key position in the domestic IT space. The project assume significance with SDCs emerging as one of the backbones of the core infrastructure required for the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). We will continue to eye more such projects to enhance our revenue stream. We are committed to provide satisfying services to our clients," said Chairman & Managing Director Sanjai Kumar.