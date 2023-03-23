RailTel bags order worth ₹34.91 crore from Madhya Pradesh government for expansion of State Data Centre2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:47 AM IST
RailTel: State Data Centre (SDC) is envisioned as the 'shared, reliable and secure infrastructure services centre for hosting and managing the e-Governance Applications of State and its constituent departments/Organization
Railtel Corporation of India Limited, a central public sector undertaking (CPSU) under the Ministry of Railways has bagged an order from the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (MPSEDC) for expansion of State Data Centre (SDC) phase -II and establishment of Disaster Recovery (DR) centre.
