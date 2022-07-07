RailTel launches OTT services bundled with unlimited broadband plans

A total of 13 OTT services will be offered to Railwire subscribers bundled with unlimited broadband plans named under the ‘RailWire SATRANG’ canvas, RailTel said
RailTel, one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in India, Thursday announced the launch of 13 OTT (Over-The-Top) services to customers through its popular retail broadband service Railwire.
A total of 13 OTT services will be offered to Railwire subscribers bundled with unlimited broadband plans named under the “RailWire SATRANG" canvas, the mini ratna PSU said.
Launching the OTT as Value Added Service (VAS) to the RailWire subscribers, RailTel director (Finance) Anand Kumar Singh said, “The RailTel is committed to proliferate RailWire broadband services and enrich the customer experience by strengthening its Network infrastructure and service offerings".
With the bundled OTT RailWire broadband plans, RailTel is offering cost-effective OTTs in comparison to buying individual OTTs by broadband customers from the open market.
“These new OTT bundled plans will be a big attraction to the Railwire subscribers and help RailTel in improving its top line substantially. Railwire broadband service is quite affordable and is available in rural areas with more than 48% of its subscribers being in rural areas," Singh said.
The “RailWire SATRANG" plans will help users to watch their favorite content "On The Go" with the option of multi-screen/multi users at any given point of time. Additionally, there will be 150+ TV channels along-with multiple OTT packs.
There are multiple plans which will become available to existing 4.65 lakh Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) Railwire subscribers and new subscribers, across the country. These OTT services can be viewed on Smart TVs, Laptops or Smart Phones, the RailTel said.
Ther RailWire broadband customers can enjoy multi-channel digital experience and consume infotainment contents from OTTs like Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Sony liv, ErosNow, SunNext, AHA telugu, Alt Balaji, Epicon, MX Player, VOOT, Hungama Movies & TV shows and Hungama Music Pro, the RailTel further added.
RailWire broadband customers can also watch web series, movies, songs, live news and a host of other entertainment channels, once they subscribe to OTT bundled broadband plans.
RailTel is also working with the Indian Railways to transform railway stations into digital hub by providing public Wi-Fi at railway stations across the country and 6100+ stations are live with RailTel’s RailWire Wi-Fi.
