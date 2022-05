NEW DELHI : RailTel, a mini Ratna PSU, Monday launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme based access to its Public WiFi services across 100 railway stations having 2,384 WiFi hotspots in 22 states.

PM-WANI is an ambitious program of the Department of Telecom (DoT) to connect all silo Wi-Fi networks for ease of use and proliferate broadband usage for the masses.

This public-friendly service was virtually launched by RailTel chairman and managing director Puneet Chawla. C-DOT chairman and executive director Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay was also present on the occasion.

To access this WiFi network, android users can download the mobile app ‘Wi-DOT’ available on Google Play Store. This app has been developed in close coordination with C-DOT.

This method of accessing Wi-Fi through the ‘mobile app’ would be in addition to the existing method of accessing WiFi at these stations through the conventional method of selecting RailWire Service Set Identifier (SSID), the RailTel said.

PM-WANI-based access will facilitate ease of use through one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) to avoid One Time Password (OTP) based authentication, every time one tries to use WANI based Public WiFi.

The WiFi network of the RailTel is now spread at 6,102 railway stations across the country and has 17, 792 WiFi hotspots, and is still growing.

The government further plans to extend the PM-WANI based access of RailTel’s public Wi-Fi services to all 6, 102 railway stations (where Wi-Fi facility is already available) in phased manner by the end of June 2022. Total 1,000 railway stations by 10 June, 3,000 railway stations by June 20 and all 6,102 railway stations by June 30, 2022.

While launching the public friendly service, CMD Puneet Chawla said, “RailTel being the most widespread integrated Wi-Fi network of the country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users, is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system, by continuous engagement with regulatory bodies and industry players, to enhance evolving framework".

The RailTel will extend its WiFi footprints beyond Rly Stations by leveraging its partnership with more than 7,000 last-mile service providers to establish Wi-Fi hotspots in underserved areas, Chawla said.

RailTel is also making a continuous effort in providing broadband internet connectivity to more and more rural areas as part of the digital India mission, Chawla added.

The synergistic engagement between C-DOT and RailTel will spur innovation leading to design, development and deployment of indigenous technologies in national networks including Indian Railways, C-DOT chairman Rajkumar Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay further said PM-WANI hotspots would prove effective in extending cost-effective Internet to passengers at rural and remote railway stations across the country.