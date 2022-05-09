RailTel launches PM-WANI based access to its WiFi across 100 railway stations

The government further plans to extend the PM-WANI based access of RailTel’s public Wi-Fi services to all 6, 102 railway stations (where Wi-Fi facility is already available) in phased manner by the end of June 2022. Total 1,000 railway stations by 10 June, 3,000 railway stations by June 20 and all 6,102 railway stations by June 30, 2022.