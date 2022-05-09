RailTel launches PM-WANI based access to its WiFi across 100 railway stations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RailTel today launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme based access to its Public WiFi services across 100 railway stations having 2,384 WiFi hotspots in 22 states
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
RailTel, a mini Ratna PSU, Monday launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme based access to its Public WiFi services across 100 railway stations having 2,384 WiFi hotspots in 22 states.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
RailTel, a mini Ratna PSU, Monday launched Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme based access to its Public WiFi services across 100 railway stations having 2,384 WiFi hotspots in 22 states.
This public-friendly service was virtually launched by RailTel chairman and managing director Puneet Chawla. C-DOT chairman and executive director Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay was also present on the occasion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This public-friendly service was virtually launched by RailTel chairman and managing director Puneet Chawla. C-DOT chairman and executive director Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay was also present on the occasion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To access this WiFi network, android users can download the mobile app ‘Wi-DOT’ available on Google Play Store. This app has been developed in close coordination with C-DOT.
To access this WiFi network, android users can download the mobile app ‘Wi-DOT’ available on Google Play Store. This app has been developed in close coordination with C-DOT.
This method of accessing Wi-Fi through the ‘mobile app’ would be in addition to the existing method of accessing WiFi at these stations through the conventional method of selecting RailWire Service Set Identifier (SSID), the RailTel said.
This method of accessing Wi-Fi through the ‘mobile app’ would be in addition to the existing method of accessing WiFi at these stations through the conventional method of selecting RailWire Service Set Identifier (SSID), the RailTel said.
PM-WANI-based access will facilitate ease of use through one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) to avoid One Time Password (OTP) based authentication, every time one tries to use WANI based Public WiFi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM-WANI-based access will facilitate ease of use through one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) to avoid One Time Password (OTP) based authentication, every time one tries to use WANI based Public WiFi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The WiFi network of the RailTel is now spread at 6,102 railway stations across the country and has 17, 792 WiFi hotspots, and is still growing.
The WiFi network of the RailTel is now spread at 6,102 railway stations across the country and has 17, 792 WiFi hotspots, and is still growing.
The government further plans to extend the PM-WANI based access of RailTel’s public Wi-Fi services to all 6, 102 railway stations (where Wi-Fi facility is already available) in phased manner by the end of June 2022. Total 1,000 railway stations by 10 June, 3,000 railway stations by June 20 and all 6,102 railway stations by June 30, 2022.
The government further plans to extend the PM-WANI based access of RailTel’s public Wi-Fi services to all 6, 102 railway stations (where Wi-Fi facility is already available) in phased manner by the end of June 2022. Total 1,000 railway stations by 10 June, 3,000 railway stations by June 20 and all 6,102 railway stations by June 30, 2022.
While launching the public friendly service, CMD Puneet Chawla said, “RailTel being the most widespread integrated Wi-Fi network of the country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users, is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system, by continuous engagement with regulatory bodies and industry players, to enhance evolving framework".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While launching the public friendly service, CMD Puneet Chawla said, “RailTel being the most widespread integrated Wi-Fi network of the country supporting the largest footfall of Wi-Fi users, is taking an anchor role in entire PM-WANI eco-system, by continuous engagement with regulatory bodies and industry players, to enhance evolving framework".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The RailTel will extend its WiFi footprints beyond Rly Stations by leveraging its partnership with more than 7,000 last-mile service providers to establish Wi-Fi hotspots in underserved areas, Chawla said.
The RailTel will extend its WiFi footprints beyond Rly Stations by leveraging its partnership with more than 7,000 last-mile service providers to establish Wi-Fi hotspots in underserved areas, Chawla said.
RailTel is also making a continuous effort in providing broadband internet connectivity to more and more rural areas as part of the digital India mission, Chawla added.
RailTel is also making a continuous effort in providing broadband internet connectivity to more and more rural areas as part of the digital India mission, Chawla added.
The synergistic engagement between C-DOT and RailTel will spur innovation leading to design, development and deployment of indigenous technologies in national networks including Indian Railways, C-DOT chairman Rajkumar Upadhyay said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The synergistic engagement between C-DOT and RailTel will spur innovation leading to design, development and deployment of indigenous technologies in national networks including Indian Railways, C-DOT chairman Rajkumar Upadhyay said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Upadhyay further said PM-WANI hotspots would prove effective in extending cost-effective Internet to passengers at rural and remote railway stations across the country.
Upadhyay further said PM-WANI hotspots would prove effective in extending cost-effective Internet to passengers at rural and remote railway stations across the country.