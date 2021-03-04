Indian Railways telecom infrastructure provider RailTel on Thursday launched its prepaid Wi-Fi service plans to provide high-speed internet at 4,000 railways stations across the country.

To be sure, RailTel already provides free wi-fi service at more than 5,950 stations in the country, and the facility can be availed by anyone with a smartphone and an active connection after an OTP-based verification.

With the launch of these prepaid plans, a passenger can now use up to 30 minutes' free wi-fi per day at 1 Mbps speed. But for higher speed of up to 34 Mbps, the user will need to choose a plan at a nominal fee, according to news agency PTI.

Here are the various Wi-Fi recharge plans offered by RailTel:

₹10 for 5 GB data in a day.

₹15 for 10 GB data in a day.

₹20 for 10 GB data valid for five days.

₹30 for 20 GB data valid for five days.

₹40 for 20 GB data valid for 10 days.

₹50 for 30 GB data valid for 10 days.

₹70 for 60 GB data valid for 30 days.

"We did a detailed trial run of Prepaid Wi-Fi at 20 stations in Uttar Pradesh and based on the response and detailed testing, we have launched this plan at 4,000 more stations across India. We intend to launch the prepaid plans for all the stations with our RailWire Wi-Fi this financial year," said RailTel CMD Puneet Chawla, as per PTI.

The plans have been designed to offer a flexible choice to users as per their needs. A number of payment options like net banking, e-wallet and credit cards can be used to purchase the plans online, he said.

Chawla said that before COVID-19, more than three crore people were using the service monthly. Once the situation normalises and footfall at stations becomes regular, a revenue of ₹10-15 crore annually is expected from the paid wi-fi service, he added.

Indian Railway is the largest public transporter of the nation, and railway stations are melting pots of the whole cross-section of the society. Passengers use this wi-fi facility for streaming high definition (HD) videos, downloading movies, songs, games and do their office work online. The service has tremendously benefitted railway passengers, particularly the rural population.

Earlier, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd announced that it ahs made a strong debut with its shares zooming over 29 per cent on closing when compared with the issue price.

The initial public offer of RailTel Corporation of India Limited was subscribed 42.39 times on the final day of subscription in February last week.

The ₹819.24-crore offer received bids for 2,59,42,43,370 shares against 6,11,95,923 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

With inputs from PTI

