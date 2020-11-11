RailTel to drive Indian Railways hospital management info system

Indian Railways has entrusted RailTel Corporation of India Limited ( RailTel ) with implementation of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), an integrated clinical information system, for its 125 health facilities and 650 polyclinics across the nation for improved hospital administration and patient healthcare.

The features of the software extend from customizing clinical data according to the departments and laboratories, multi hospital feature that provide cross consultation, seamless interface with medical and other equipment. The patients will have the benefit of accessing all their medical records on their mobile device.

RailTel and Ministry of Railways have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with regard to the modalities for execution of the work. The open source HMIS software is to be deployed over the cloud.

Speaking on this, Indian Railway Board, Chairman VK Yadav said, "We are embracing digitization across all spheres and are continuously undergoing change. The HMIS platform will be connected to the Unique Medical Identity System. A Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is underway which will drive these technological changes be it artificial intelligence, data analytics or app based services. Our strategic relationship with RailTel has always been based on merit and they continue to help us implement variety of projects such as the Video Surveillance System, E-Office Services, Content on Demand,, Wi-fi across major railway stations in India ".

RailTel, Chairman and Managing director, Puneet Chawla said, Proof of Concept of the HMIS has already been established by the implementation of the hospital management information system in South Central Railway and a pan India deployment is being considered in a phased manner. Traditional forms of record keeping has its own limitations and we believe that the integration of technology is the only way to achieve scale, cost efficiencies, ease of access besides other benefits."

