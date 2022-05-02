RailTel, WHO inaugurate mobile container hospital at Visakhapatnam. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This facility will empower hospitals in rural areas with hi-tech digital healthcare facilities and thereby making the universal health care access a reality.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Monday in an official statement said that they had designed and established a “Health Cloud" at Visakhapatnam premises of Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The RailTel Corporation of India Ltd on Monday in an official statement said that they had designed and established a “Health Cloud" at Visakhapatnam premises of Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ).
The Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) is the world’s first integrated medical device manufacturing hub. The “Health Cloud" at AMTZ has been inaugurated by Louise Agersnap, Head of WHO Innovation Hub, WHO-Geneva.
The Andhra Pradesh Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) is the world’s first integrated medical device manufacturing hub. The “Health Cloud" at AMTZ has been inaugurated by Louise Agersnap, Head of WHO Innovation Hub, WHO-Geneva.
RailTel has also provided complete technological support for teleconsultation solution for the Mobile Container Hospital which has been designed and built in AMTZ with all the necessary Hospital set-up for ready-to-operationalise in remote areas. It can also be operationalised on the wheels. It comes with a Health ATM to dispense the medicines through Mobile App having digital payment interface.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
RailTel has also provided complete technological support for teleconsultation solution for the Mobile Container Hospital which has been designed and built in AMTZ with all the necessary Hospital set-up for ready-to-operationalise in remote areas. It can also be operationalised on the wheels. It comes with a Health ATM to dispense the medicines through Mobile App having digital payment interface.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“This is major step to serve the requirements of health care industry undertaken as part of a landmark partnership agreement between RailTel and AMTZ," read the official statement.
“This is major step to serve the requirements of health care industry undertaken as part of a landmark partnership agreement between RailTel and AMTZ," read the official statement.
All the initiatives under this partnership will facilitate empowering of hospitals in rural areas with hi-tech digital healthcare facilities and thereby making the universal health care access a reality.
All the initiatives under this partnership will facilitate empowering of hospitals in rural areas with hi-tech digital healthcare facilities and thereby making the universal health care access a reality.
“A big step in digital transformation of health sector," said Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“A big step in digital transformation of health sector," said Puneet Chawla, CMD, RailTel.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The partnership will facilitate Empowering of hospitals in rural areas with hi-tech digital healthcare facilities," said Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO – AMTZ.
“The partnership will facilitate Empowering of hospitals in rural areas with hi-tech digital healthcare facilities," said Dr. Jitendra Sharma, MD & CEO – AMTZ.
RailTel is also providing cloud and connectivity support to Electronic Medical Record Alliance (EMRA) which is an important consortium formed to provide Hospital Information System (HIS) solution to small entities for building EMR bringing everyone into the fold of digital health ecosystem. The consortium aspires to emerge as a Health Digital Data Fiduciary Services and Health Information Exchange fully complying and seamlessly integrating into ABDM ecosystem.
RailTel is also providing cloud and connectivity support to Electronic Medical Record Alliance (EMRA) which is an important consortium formed to provide Hospital Information System (HIS) solution to small entities for building EMR bringing everyone into the fold of digital health ecosystem. The consortium aspires to emerge as a Health Digital Data Fiduciary Services and Health Information Exchange fully complying and seamlessly integrating into ABDM ecosystem.