Railway Board allows IRCTC for opening of catering, vending units at stations
Railway Board allows IRCTC for opening of catering, vending units at stations

1 min read . 09:54 PM IST PTI

  • Railway Board also mentioned that food plazas and refreshment rooms will open only for takeaways
  • The order stated that the railway zones have been seeking necessary guidelines from the Board for opening of catering units at stations

New Delhi: The Railway Board has given its nod for the opening of catering and vending units at stations, but said that food plazas and refreshment rooms will open only for takeaways, an order said on Wednesday.

These units will include shops for selling packaged goods, essential items, chemist shops, bookstalls and others which were shut soon after the coronavirus crisis hit the country.

The order stated that the railway zones have been seeking necessary guidelines from the Board for opening of catering units at stations.

"Zonal Railways and IRCTC are advised to take necessary action for opening of all Static Catering and Vending Units at Railway Stations with immediate effect. In case of Food Plaza and Refreshment Rooms, booked items may be served as takeaway only, with no sitdown eating arrangements in place," the order from the railway board said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

