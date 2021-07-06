The seventh or the last Phase of Railway Recruitment Exams for various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Graduate and undergraduate) posts will start from July 23, the Ministry of Railways said on Tuesday.

The ministry said the 7th phase of the Computer Based Test (CBT-1) is scheduled on July 23 (Friday), 24 (Saturday), 26 (Monday) and 31 (Saturday), this year.

The RRB NTPC exam will be held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across the country under strict Covid-19 protocol.

"The CBT is being held in 76 cities in about 260 centers across the country under strict Covid-19 protocol using SD-50 module permitting utilisation of 50% capacity available at centers to ensure adequate social distancing," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

According to the Railway Ministry, a total of 2.78 lakh candidates will sit for the 1st Stage Computer Based Test.

RD Bajpai, ED(I&P), Railway Board said that the link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites for ten days before the exam.

Downloading of E-Call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources," the railway ministry said.

Further, the Ministry of Railways said that electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth-enabled devices, calculators, metallic wear, bangles, belts, bracelets etc items won't be allowed in the test centre.

Phase 6th of 1st Stage CBT for around 1.23 crore candidates, against Centralized Employment Notification No. 01/2019 (NTPC Categories) was conducted from December 28, 2020 till April 8, 2021.

