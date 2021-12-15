2 min read.Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 07:13 PM ISTLivemint
The CBI had carried out searches at the premises of the accused in nine locations, including Guwahati, Patna and Noida, on Tuesday
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested chief electrical engineer VK Upadhyay of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) and recovered ₹2.19 crore in connection with a bribery case, reported news agency PTI.
The agency had carried out searches at the premises of the accused in nine locations, including Guwahati, Patna and Noida, on Tuesday, leading to the recovery of around ₹2.19 crore in cash and several incriminating documents.
It is alleged that the company had given Borah two benami properties in return for favours extended by him, they said.
"It was alleged that the public servant while posted earlier as Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer (Construction) in NFR had obtained two immovable properties, viz. benami flats, as alleged illegal gratification from the director of the private company," Joshi said.
It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of ₹2.10 crore from Jain in lieu of the flats for extending undue benefits to him in the past and promising such help in future, officials said.
The company allegedly had made partial payments in several instalments in the past, they said.
The CBI got information that ₹15 lakh cash from the alleged bribery will be paid on Tuesday in Maligaon, Guwahati following which the raid was organised and Borah was nabbed in the process of receiving the money, they said.
With inputs from agencies.
