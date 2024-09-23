Railway employee detained for stealing and setting off detonators in MP’s Burhanpur

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday detained a rail employee for stealing detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a military special train in Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published23 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Railway employee detained for stealing and setting off detonators in MP’s Burhanpur
Railway employee detained for stealing and setting off detonators in MP’s Burhanpur

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday detained a Railway employee for stealing detonators that went off on a track during the passing of a military special train in Burhanpur of Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported on Monday.

"Shabeer, a Railway employee has been detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) for enquiry,” the Central Railway said.

It is important to note that ten detonators—termed "harmless" by the Indian Railways—went off on a track near Burhanpur of the Bhusawal division last week. The explosion prompted the authorities to halt a military special train for two minutes.

Also Read | Viral video: YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

"We have registered a case against one Sabir on Sunday for stealing the detonators under section 3 (a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act," PTI quoted inspector Sanjeev Kumarof Khandwa RPF as saying.

Sabir is a mate, a rank higher than a gangman, who patrols tracks, Kumar added.

Also Read | ’Muslims and Marathis’: Ticket collector’s comment starts social media uproar

“After the warning signal or ten harmless detonators on track went off, our deputy station superintendent (Sagphata) heard the sound. He got the military special halted and got things checked. The train was allowed to proceed in just two minutes,”a top railway official told PTI.

Terming the detonators as "harmless", the Central Railway said these detonators are called crackers. When they explode, they make a loud sound, which is a signal for an obstruction, fog or mist ahead. The Railways regularly used these detonators.

Also Read | Viral video: YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

Earlier on September 9, an LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks in Kanpur's Shivrajpur area in an attempt to derail the Kalindi Express. The train was heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police said, the train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt, the cylinder was thrown away from the tracks. The police discovered a bottle of petrol, matchboxes and a suspicious bag containing gunpowder-like substance from the site. Later Kanpur police detained six persons, including two local history sheeters, in connection with the case.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRailway employee detained for stealing and setting off detonators in MP’s Burhanpur

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.