Railway employees get e-pass facility, can book tickets online through IRCTC

Indian Railways today launched e-pass module of human resource management system for its employees that will help them apply for pass online and get the e-pass generated online. Ticket booking on pass may also be done online on IRCTC site apart from earlier facility of counter booking from PRS/UTS counter.

Indian Railways today launched e-pass module of human resource management system for its employees that will help them apply for pass online and get the e-pass generated online. Ticket booking on pass may also be done online on IRCTC site apart from earlier facility of counter booking from PRS/UTS counter.

The process for issuance of pass has been largely manual in Railways. Also there was no facility for booking of ticket online on pass for Railway employees.

The process for issuance of pass has been largely manual in Railways. Also there was no facility for booking of ticket online on pass for Railway employees. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The E-Pass module for railway employees, which has developed by CRIS, will be rolled out over Indian Railways in phased manner. With this facility Railway employee is neither supposed to come to office for applying for Pass nor has to wait for pass being issued.

"Employee will be able to apply for pass online from anywhere and get the E-Pass generated online. Complete process of application and generation of Pass is mobile friendly," the ministry of railways said.

"This facility will help Railway employee in using their pass hassle free and simultaneously make working of all officials involve in issuance of Pass smooth."

The human resource management system project is a part of a comprehensive plan for digitization of complete HR process of Indian Railway.

CRIS is also going to launch Office order module and settlement modules of HRMS very shortly, Railways said.