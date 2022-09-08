Additionally, the union also held a 'Wellbeing' seminar on mental health of employees on Thursday and these responders have representatives from running staff of the railways, members of the International Transport Forum and Conveners of AIRF among others, the report said. "For this, a toll-free number will also be started soon, through which we can also directly counsel the employees and their families. Soon, we will print posters and other awareness material. Today, when a railway employee goes to work, he goes with great joy, but when he comes back, he remains irritable, so it may be due to the working hours or because of problems at the workplace," Mishra said during the seminar.