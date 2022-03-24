Indian Railways has proposed to issue certificates to its freight customers from April on the carbon savings done by using railways as a medium of transport.

The measure is aimed at providing a feel-good factor to freight customers who are expected to offer repeat and enhanced business to the railways over this green motivation.

The carbon saving points will be issued in the form of Rail Green Points to freight customers who are registered on e-RD portal of FOIS, a ministry of railways statement said.

Indian Railways has already laid down policy guidelines to assign carbon saving points. All railway customers who place demand online (on e-demand module) for freight services may be given details of the expected saving of carbon emission called Rail Green Points. Once RR is generated, the saving of carbon emission will be credited to customer’s account in the form of Rail Green Points and the cumulative points will also be shown in his account on Freight Business Development portal.

The Rail Green Points can’t be claimed for any benefit from Railways and will be reckoned on financial year basis.

The module for Rail Green Point will be developed by CRIS/FOIS. A leadership board may also be thought of for the points, the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.