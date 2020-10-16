Railway freight earnings register 11% on year jump in October

Freight traffic is considered to be an important macroeconomic indicator as it is a reflection of broader trend of economic activity. Earlier this month the government had said that economic recovery has gained momentum in September. The implementation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat package and unlocking of the economy have ensured that recovery in India has gained momentum even as the sustained spread of the virus poses a downside risk to the short- and medium-term growth rates, according to the finance ministry.