Railway freight loading increased 9% y-o-y in November

New Delhi: Indian Railways’ freight loading jumped 9% year-on-year in November to 109 million tonnes (mt), indicating steady rise in economic activity and rising demand after the disruptions caused by covid-19, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Tuesday.

Earnings from freight grew 4% year-on-year in November to ₹10,657.66 crore.

“This is the highest freight loading in the current year. Loading has been high despite festival holidays such as Diwali, Chhatt and disruptions such as caused by cyclone Nivar, growth in freight continued in November. This means that there is recovery as far as industrial activity is concerned," Yadav said in a virtual briefing.

While freight loading and earnings continued to rise on a year-on-year basis, the pace of growth slowed in November. Freight loading and revenue began to rise gradually from August, after a sharp drop in the fiscal first quarter due to the nationwide lockdown and turbulence from covid-19.

In November, Indian Railways loaded 48.48 mt coal, 13.77 mt iron ore, 5.1 mt foodgrains, 5.41 mt fertilizers and 6.62 mt of cement, among other goods. Barring coal, loading of all commodities increased in November.

“During this period, average wagon loading per day in November is 58,726 which is 4.6% higher than October (56,128 wagons)," an official statement from the railway ministry said, adding that the concession offered by the national transporter has also made rail freight very attractive.

As far as the passenger train services are concerned, Yadav said that the national transporter is gradually increasing the number of such trains. However, trains services may not get back to the pre-covid level immediately.

Indian Railways is running 908 mail express trains as compared to 1,800 trains in the pre-covid era. As many as 20 special trains started from 21 September as clones of trains on high-demand route for waitlisted passengers, and 2,773 suburban services in Mumbai and 843 in Kolkata were introduced last month. In addition, 566 train services were operated from 20 October to 30 November as festival specials.

“We are monitoring the waiting list on a daily basis and will be introducing more clone trains as required… Indian railways is waiting for the pandemic to stabilize," Yadav said.

