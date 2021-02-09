Railway freight loading up 8.7% in January; earnings up 6%

New Delhi: Indian railways ’ freight loading jumped 8.7% on-year in January to 119.79 million tonne (MT), indicating sustained rise economic activity after the disruptions caused by covid-19 .

Earnings from freight grew 5.9% on-year in January to ₹11,838.36 crore, official data showed.

“Indian Railways’ freight loading for the last few months has crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period. It is expected that cumulative freight loading will surpass last year’s freight loading figures," railway ministry said in a statement said.

However, on a cumulative basis, the national transporter is yet to reach last fiscal’s level. From 1 April to 30 January, freight loading witnessed 1% on-year contraction at 990.31 MT, while revenue contracted 7.19% on year to ₹94,931 crore, during the same period.

According to budget estimates, Indian Railways has pegged earnings at ₹1.24 trillion from the freight segment in the current fiscal. For the next financial year, aims to garner ₹1.38 trillion, from 11% as compared to this year’s target. Revenue from freight segment was ₹1.13 trillion in 2019-20.

Freight loading and revenue began to rise gradually from August 2020, after a sharp drop in the fiscal first quarter due to the nationwide lockdown and turbulence from covid-19.

The national transporter has been trying to augment its freight revenue, by working towards simplifying its freight policy, rationalizing rates, and increase speed of goods trains, and by setting up business development units. The steps are in line with Indian Railways’ aim to increase modal share of its freight business to 45% in the next ten years from 27% now, as per its National Rail Plan, 2030.

“As per the statistics till yesterday (8 February) for February 2021, Indian Railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker)," it said.

