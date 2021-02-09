Railway freight loading up 8.7% in January; earnings up 6%

The national transporter has been trying to augment its freight revenue, by working towards simplifying its freight policy, rationalizing rates, and increase speed of goods trains, and by setting up business development units. The steps are in line with Indian Railways’ aim to increase modal share of its freight business to 45% in the next ten years from 27% now, as per its National Rail Plan, 2030.

