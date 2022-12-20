Railway job scam: 28 unemployed youth duped of over 2.5 crore in Delhi

A major railway job scam has been detected by Delhi Police wherein 28 unemployed youth have been duped of over ₹2.5 crore. According to a report by PTI news agency, 28 job seekers from Tamil Nadu became the victims of this railway job scam. Most of the victims are graduates with backgrounds in engineering and technical education. The scam occurred this year between June and July at the New Delhi Railway station.
A major railway job scam has been detected by Delhi Police wherein 28 unemployed youth have been duped of over ₹2.5 crore. According to a report by PTI news agency, 28 job seekers from Tamil Nadu became the victims of this railway job scam. Most of the victims are graduates with backgrounds in engineering and technical education. The scam occurred this year between June and July at the New Delhi Railway station.
As per the agency, the fraudsters trapped the victims saying they will get a job at the railways if they submit a 'certain amount' and finish a one-month training at Delhi's train station.
As per the agency, the fraudsters trapped the victims saying they will get a job at the railways if they submit a 'certain amount' and finish a one-month training at Delhi's train station.
The 28 people from Tamil Nadu were deployed at different platforms of the New Delhi Railway Station every day for eight hours for a month to count the arrival and departure of trains and their coaches.
The 28 people from Tamil Nadu were deployed at different platforms of the New Delhi Railway Station every day for eight hours for a month to count the arrival and departure of trains and their coaches.
They had been told that this was part of their training for positions of travel ticket examiner (TTE), traffic assistant, and clerks.
They had been told that this was part of their training for positions of travel ticket examiner (TTE), traffic assistant, and clerks.
Each victim paid amounts ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹24 lakh to get jobs in the Railways, according to a complaint filed with the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
Each victim paid amounts ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹24 lakh to get jobs in the Railways, according to a complaint filed with the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
The scam came to light after 78-year-old M Subbusamy, an ex-serviceman complained to the Delhi police.
The scam came to light after 78-year-old M Subbusamy, an ex-serviceman complained to the Delhi police.
Subbusamy had put the victims in touch with the alleged fraudsters, but he has claimed that he was unaware that the entire thing was a scam and that he too had fallen for their trap.
Subbusamy had put the victims in touch with the alleged fraudsters, but he has claimed that he was unaware that the entire thing was a scam and that he too had fallen for their trap.
For the one-month training which took place between June and July, the victims were duped of ₹2.67 crore by a group of fraudsters.
For the one-month training which took place between June and July, the victims were duped of ₹2.67 crore by a group of fraudsters.
"Each candidate paid money ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹24 lakh to Subbusamy who further paid these to a person named Vikas Rana. Rana posed as a deputy director in the Northern Railway office in Delhi," 25-year-old Snethil Kumar, a victim from Madurai, said.
"Each candidate paid money ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹24 lakh to Subbusamy who further paid these to a person named Vikas Rana. Rana posed as a deputy director in the Northern Railway office in Delhi," 25-year-old Snethil Kumar, a victim from Madurai, said.
"Though the training amount varied for various positions such as travel ticket examiners, traffic assistants, or clerks, everyone underwent the same training, ie, counting trains at stations," he added.
"Though the training amount varied for various positions such as travel ticket examiners, traffic assistants, or clerks, everyone underwent the same training, ie, counting trains at stations," he added.
However, Subbusamy told the PTI news agency that he was not aware that it was a scam. He said since his retirement, he has been helping unemployed youths in his locality to find "a suitable job without any monetary interest".
However, Subbusamy told the PTI news agency that he was not aware that it was a scam. He said since his retirement, he has been helping unemployed youths in his locality to find "a suitable job without any monetary interest".
In the FIR, he alleged that he met a person named Sivaraman, a resident of Coimbatore, in one of the MP quarters in Delhi. Sivaraman claimed to be very closely associated with MPs and ministers and offered to facilitate employment in the railways for the unemployed in lieu of monetary gains.
In the FIR, he alleged that he met a person named Sivaraman, a resident of Coimbatore, in one of the MP quarters in Delhi. Sivaraman claimed to be very closely associated with MPs and ministers and offered to facilitate employment in the railways for the unemployed in lieu of monetary gains.
He further alleged that Sivaraman asked him to come to Delhi along with job seekers. "Initially, I came with three job seekers and when the news of their job training spread in their villages in and around Madurai, 25 more candidates joined in," Subbusamy said.
He further alleged that Sivaraman asked him to come to Delhi along with job seekers. "Initially, I came with three job seekers and when the news of their job training spread in their villages in and around Madurai, 25 more candidates joined in," Subbusamy said.
The job seekers also gave medical examinations at the Railway Central Hospital, Connaught Place. They were also called for document verification at the office of the Junior Engineer, Northern Railway, Shankar Market, New Delhi before the final selection.
The job seekers also gave medical examinations at the Railway Central Hospital, Connaught Place. They were also called for document verification at the office of the Junior Engineer, Northern Railway, Shankar Market, New Delhi before the final selection.
A victim said that Rana always used to meet them outside for the collection of money and never took them inside any Railway building. According to them, all the documents such as orders for training, identity cards, training completion certificates, and appointment letters turned out to be forged when cross-verified with the Railway authorities.
A victim said that Rana always used to meet them outside for the collection of money and never took them inside any Railway building. According to them, all the documents such as orders for training, identity cards, training completion certificates, and appointment letters turned out to be forged when cross-verified with the Railway authorities.
"After document verification, Vikas Rana and Dubey, one of his associates, took all the candidates to Baroda House for issuing study material and kit and also issued them forged/fabricated orders for training, which obviously we realised very late, only sometime back, when we attempted to verify its authenticity," Subbusamy alleged in the FIR.
"After document verification, Vikas Rana and Dubey, one of his associates, took all the candidates to Baroda House for issuing study material and kit and also issued them forged/fabricated orders for training, which obviously we realised very late, only sometime back, when we attempted to verify its authenticity," Subbusamy alleged in the FIR.
The EOW in its preliminary investigation found that it was a job scam and further investigation is going on.
The EOW in its preliminary investigation found that it was a job scam and further investigation is going on.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.