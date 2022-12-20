Railway job scam: 28 unemployed youth duped of over 2.5 crore in Delhi

A major railway job scam has been detected by Delhi Police wherein 28 unemployed youth have been duped of over ₹2.5 crore. According to a report by PTI news agency, 28 job seekers from Tamil Nadu became the victims of this railway job scam. Most of the victims are graduates with backgrounds in engineering and technical education. The scam occurred this year between June and July at the New Delhi Railway station.

