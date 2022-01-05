Vaishnaw, who also holds the communications, electronics and IT portfolio, stated that work to provide high speed Internet in the entire region is going on.
"An out-of-the-box experiment was conducted for 10 GB internet connectivity from Coxbazar international landing station (Bangladesh) to Agartala through BSNL. The experiment has been extremely successful and now we will be further extending this," he said.
The minister stated that efforts to equip every village of northeast with digital telecom connectivity are in progress.
"Scientific survey and GIS mapping are on to identify locations for telecom connectivity in every village," he added.
