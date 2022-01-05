GUWAHATI : Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday announced the introduction of ‘Tourist Circuit Trains’ in the North-eastern region of India.

In an official statement released by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the railways minister had visited Guwahati and made the announcement.

The union minister also mentioned that a study was underway to improve the rail connectivity in the Northeastern region.

The minister cited the attempt to promote the ‘the rich heritage of northeast and showcasing its beautiful culture to the entire world’ for the decision.

He pointed out that five Vistadome services have already been introduced towards the goal of giving tourism a boost in the region.

He added that studies are being conducted to establish strategic railway lines to highlight the beauty of northeast, and start more passenger, intercity and Jan Shatabdi Express-like trains.

The release said the minister also underlined that electrification of railway track has been completed up to Guwahati and further work is in progress.

Maintaining that there was no shortage of funds, Vaishnaw said ₹7,000 crore has been allocated this year for the ongoing railway projects in northeast.

Vaishnaw, who also holds the communications, electronics and IT portfolio, stated that work to provide high speed Internet in the entire region is going on.

"An out-of-the-box experiment was conducted for 10 GB internet connectivity from Coxbazar international landing station (Bangladesh) to Agartala through BSNL. The experiment has been extremely successful and now we will be further extending this," he said.

The minister stated that efforts to equip every village of northeast with digital telecom connectivity are in progress.

"Scientific survey and GIS mapping are on to identify locations for telecom connectivity in every village," he added.

