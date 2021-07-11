Newly appointed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday reviewed the ambitious bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Ever since he took over, the minister has been acquainting himself with the high priority works of the Railways.

During a review meeting, the central minister was apprised on the status of the project by the managing director of its implementing agency, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

In a tweet, Vaishnaw said: "Reviewed implementation of Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed line with Mr Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director NHSR."

Reviewed implementation of Ahmedabad - Mumbai high speed line with Mr. Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director NHSR. pic.twitter.com/r92MFMzcYK — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 11, 2021

Till date, 1,035 hectare of land has been acquired out of the total of 1,396 hectare required for the project, officials told news agency PTI.

They said out of the 74 per cent land acquisition so far, the majority — 96 per cent — is in Gujarat, while only 25 per cent is in Maharashtra. Also, 96 per cent of the land needed for the project in the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli has been acquired.

The officials also said that the civil work contracts for the construction of 92 per cent of the alignment — 325 km out of 351 km and five stations — have been awarded in Gujarat and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

And construction work has also started in the region, employing around 2,200 people and 300 major machineries. About 90 per cent land has already been handed over to contractors for construction, the report said.

More than 5,300 drawings related to various structures have been submitted by contractors to the NHSRCL, and geo-technical investigation has been completed at 785 locations and test pile casting has been completed at six locations, the officials told the news agency.

Currently, construction work is ongoing at 10 sites. Contract award for remaining 8 per cent of the alignment and 3 remaining stations in Gujarat will be awarded by end of this year and work for the Sabarmati rolling stock depot will be awarded early next year.

Track construction work for 237 km is also expected to be awarded by the last quarter of this year and remaining track works in Gujarat by early next year.

Work in Maharashtra is limited to land acquisition and utility shifting, they said.

The officials said that the major hindrance for contract award in the Maharashtra part of the alignment is land availability as at least 80 per cent of the land has to be made available before any of the work can be awarded.

"The ongoing pandemic and slow land acquisition process in Maharashtra is adversely affecting the MAHSR (Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail) project. The revised timelines will be worked out after accessing the exact impact of the pandemic on the entire project, land acquisition and tender finalisation in the state of Maharashtra," an official said.

Vaishnaw took charge of the Railway Ministry on July 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

