Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday informed that he made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL. In a tweet, he said: “Made first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL (Designed and Made in India). PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat taking shape."

BSNL 4G is live in many areas in India and the company is now offering free 4G SIM to its customers till December 31. This is India's first indigenous 4G network, though its rollout was not smooth.

BSNL had invited expressions of interest on 1 January seeking prior registration or proof of concept from Indian telecom equipment manufacturers interested in participating in its 4G tender.

Recently, the Department of Telecom has slashed performance and financial bank guarantee requirements of telecom operators by 80 per cent, according to a licence amendment note issued on Wednesday. The amendment has been made in old telecom licences in the UASL (Unified Access Services licensee) category and new licences that were started in 2012- Unified Licence (UL) category. The move will unblock cash reserves of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL internet licence holders like Tata Communications, Atria Convergence Technologies etc that they have kept with banks for securing bank guarantees (BG).

Meanwhile, Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman has asked state-run telecom research and development organisation Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) to begin developing 6G and other futuristic technologies to catch up with the global market in time.

“The telecom secretary has stressed upon C-DOT to keep track of emerging technologies, aligned with the technology life cycle. He has asked C-DOT to start working on 6G and other futuristic technologies in order to catch up with the market in time," C-DOT said in the statement.

Samsung, Huawei, LG and some other companies have started working on 6G technologies. The next generation telecom technology is said to be 50 times faster than 5G and is expected to be commercially launched between 2028-2030.

