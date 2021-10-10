Railway Minister makes first call over Indian 4G network of BSNL

Recently, the Department of Telecom has slashed performance and financial bank guarantee requirements of telecom operators by 80 per cent, according to a licence amendment note issued on Wednesday. The amendment has been made in old telecom licences in the UASL (Unified Access Services licensee) category and new licences that were started in 2012- Unified Licence (UL) category. The move will unblock cash reserves of Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL internet licence holders like Tata Communications, Atria Convergence Technologies etc that they have kept with banks for securing bank guarantees (BG).