Railway minister meets industry players to make freight operations smooth

New Delhi: Indian Railways is gearing up to rationalize freight rates, reduce logistics cost and increase its modal share of freight in its attempt to support the industry.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal, along with railway board chairman and top officials from the ministry, met key industry players to discuss ways to transform freight operations.

The minister set a target of reducing the logistics cost of the industry to 7% from 13% now, and to increase loading from 1.2 billion tonnes to 2.5 billion tonnes within the next two years.

"The marathon meeting which lasted for almost three hours saw a host of suggestions from the Industry on possible policy interventions towards making freight operations more efficient, profitable," an official statement said.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director of Hero Motor Corp, Niraj Ambani, Group President (Supply Chain) at Reliance Industries, Managing Director of Jindal Steel and Power VR Sharma; Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Umesh Abhyankar, Jt President, Adani Logisitics, among others were present at the meeting.

Freight operations are particularly important for the national transporter as it is the key source of revenue. Close to 80% of cargo moves on the road, with railways share being 20%, experts said. Amid a nationwide lockdown and various curbs on road transport, India railways has been able to fill this gap by transporting essential goods with its vast network. The meeting, however, took place to look at ways improve railway services.

The industry called for providing some kind of insurance mechanism to the partners, rationalizing the freight rates to make it competitive as compared with roads and making logistic costs more reasonable, improving the efficiency of loading, unloading at terminals as well as ports in a phased manner. They also said that there is a need to reduce transit time of cargo trains,provide first-mile-last-mile connectivity after goods reach destination and enhancing Roll-on-Roll-off train services.

The minister pointed out that transit time of cargo trains can be done by introducing suitable changes in the policy and by encouraging digitalization and automation.

“We need end to end non-stop faster trains, better signalling systems, better scheduled and time table cargo trains and better financing options, to transform the freight operations and help achieve the target of doubling the total freight traffic to 2.5 billion tonnes", Goyal said.

