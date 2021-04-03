Railway Minister Piyush Goyal thanks 13 lakh employees for service during COVID

Thanking around 13 lakh rail employees who conducted their duties during the Covid-19 pandemic, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote to them saying, it was the grit, determination and resolve of Rail Parivaar which had emerged victorious in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic."

The Railway Minister said the last year was unlike anything that was experienced before.

"While the loss of our own would never be forgotten, it was the grit, determination and resolve of Rail Parivaar which had emerged victorious in the wake of the unprecedented pandemic," he said.

He said that during these grave times, the "Railway family" continued to work with complete devotion like it was business as usual. He said, "While the world came to a standstill, railwaymen never took a day off, and worked even harder at a great personal risk to keep the wheels of the economy moving."

And due to their commitment, the railways could ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential goods. He wrote, "With your sheer willpower and resilience, we turned this crisis into an opportunity."

Goyal said 4,621 Shramik Specials helped more than 63 lakh stranded citizens to be with their families in these unusual times. "Kisan Rail Services became the medium to connect our ‘Annadatas’ directly with bigger markets. You, through your service, made this possible and in turn, touched the hearts and lives of lakhs of people," the Railway Minister said.

"It is a matter of immense pride for me that the railways, with its exemplary work, has spearheaded the economic recovery," he said, adding 1,233 million tonnes of originating freight has been loaded, "which is the best ever for any year".

He also said 6,015 RKM (Route Kilometer) of rail electrification work has been achieved in the last financial year. "As they say, records are meant to be broken and no one does it better than the Indian Railways," the minister said.

Goyal also said, the railways has become a customer-centric and is taking numerous steps for improving its speed and operational efficiency.

"This is visible as the average speed of freight trains has almost doubled to 44 Kmph and punctuality of the passenger trains has been maintained at a level of 96 per cent. There have been zero passenger fatalities and a drastic reduction in number of consequential train accidents in last two years," he said in the letter.

"I thank you for your dedication and stupendous efforts. I can say with confidence that with this motivated team, we will continue breaking records, achieve bigger targets, set examples for others with our performance, and contribute to the growth of Indian Economy," Goyal also said

(With inputs from agencies)

