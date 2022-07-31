Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared the onset review of the bullet train project at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on his official Twitter handle. He said that the progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is at good pace.

The minister visited Maharashtra's Mumbai city to review the progress of bullet train project on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. “Progressing at pace #MAHSR #Anand #Gujarat #BulletTrain #Infra4India," he tweeted.

“Onsite review of the Bullet Train project at BKC in Mumbai," Vaishnaw said in another tweet with posting a video of the under construction project.

Take a look at the visuals of progress of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project,

Onsite review of the Bullet Train project at BKC in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/wP2OaGD1Gq — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 30, 2022

Earlier in June this year, Vaishnaw announced that India might gets its first operational bullet train by the year 2026. He mentioned that good progress was being made into making the first bullet train of India operational between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat in 2026.

He went to Surat in June this year for the inspection of progress of the government's ambitious Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.

"We are keeping the target of running the first bullet train between Surat and Bilimora in 2026. The progress is very good, and we are confident of running the train by that time," he told reporters.

Bilimora is a town in Navsari district of south Gujarat. The project is aimed at running the bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on a high speed rail (HSR) corridor at a speed of 320 kmph, covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

The bullet train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities to about three hours from the current six hours. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81% of project cost which is estimated at ₹1.1 lakh crore.

He also inspected the operation of a segmental casting yard of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor near Vaktana village in Choryasi taluka of Surat, and also visited the under-construction Antroli railway station under the project.