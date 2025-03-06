Railway Ministry cancels Group C selection to address irregularities

The Ministry of Railway will revisit the departmental selection framework due to irregularities. Pending selections for LDCES/GDCES in Group 'C' not approved by March 4, 2025 are cancelled, with no new selections allowed until further notice, according to a report by ANI.

The Railway Board sent a circular to the General Managers of all railway zones on Wednesday.

“Due to several irregularities noticed in the departmental selection in the recent past, it has been decided to revisit the departmental selection framework and all the pending selections/LDCEs/GDCEs (within Group C) which have not been finalised and approved by 04.03.2025 may be treated as cancelled,” the report quoted the statement.

"No further selection may be initiated until further orders. Further instructions to regulate the selections will be issued in due course," it added.

The departmental promotion exams are usually held internally by railway divisions and zones. Recently, many instances of alleged corruption and use of unfair means were reported during these exams.

On Wednesday, the Railway Ministry asked the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) to hold all departmental promotion examinations through a centralised computer-based test.

The latest measures by the Ministry come after the CBI arrested 26 railway officials of East Central Railway in Mughal Sarai, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly leaking papers of a departmental examination. The agency also seized ₹1.17 crore in cash during the investigation.

“Today, a high-level meeting was conducted by the Railway Board. It has been decided that all departmental promotion examinations will be done by RRB/ centralised examination through CBT,” Railway Ministry said.

“All zonal railways will make a calendar for the examination. All the examinations will be conducted on the basis of a calendar only," it added.

The Ministry has mandated RRB to conduct exams due to allegations of corruption and unfair practices in the internally conducted papers.