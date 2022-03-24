Railway Ministry notifies clarification on supply of linen in trains. Read here

The statement further noted, it is informed for the guidance of all concerned that the supply of linen (Bed sheets, Blankets etc.) has been resumed by the Railways from the date the resumption of the same was notified. “It is being done in a phased manner to ensure proper quality of linen. This is because a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured as a lot of old stock has become unserviceable in the last two Covid years. Railways is working overtime to bring the service back to 100% as it was in Pre-Covid times," it added.