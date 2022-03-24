Railway Ministry notifies clarification on supply of linen in trains. Read here

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday notified a clarification on the supply of linen in trains, stating that the railways is working overtime to bring the service back to pre-Covid-19 times. The Railways Ministry issued a statement, “some sections of the media have reported that Railway is not providing linen despite the withdrawal of restriction on linen with immediate effect."
The statement further noted, it is informed for the guidance of all concerned that the supply of linen (Bed sheets, Blankets etc.) has been resumed by the Railways from the date the resumption of the same was notified. “It is being done in a phased manner to ensure proper quality of linen. This is because a sizeable amount of fresh linen is being procured as a lot of old stock has become unserviceable in the last two Covid years. Railways is working overtime to bring the service back to 100% as it was in Pre-Covid times," it added.
Meanwhile, just last month, the railways notified the Indian Railway Management System (IRMS) which will unify the eight existing services of the national transporter. A gazette notification for the same was issued by the ministry on February 9.
The reform proposed during the tenure of Piyush Goyal as railway minister created a lot of heartburn among certain sections of officers. The railways had clarified that seniority of officers will not be affected.
It said that 27 posts of GMs have been upgraded to apex grade. It will be ensured that eligible officers of all the erstwhile services get apex grade post of GM.
In the approved cabinet note, it has been mentioned that only the officers of IRMS will be eligible to become the functional members and chairman/CEO of the railway board. There will likely be an option for employees to opt out of IRMS.
"In pursuance of Cabinet's decision dated 24.12.2019, there shall be creation of a new Group 'A' Central service called Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS)," the notification stated.
(With inputs from agencies)
