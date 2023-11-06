Vande Bharat Express has created a lot of buzz since its inception with the Indian Railways. The indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train promises to revolutionize train journeys for Indians. The Ministry of Railways on Monday shared some pictures of Vande Bharat Express trains running in Kerala and captioned the post with viral dialogue “So beautiful, so elegant."

''Blue and Tangerine #VandeBharatExpress. So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow! Location: Vellayil Station in Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala," the Ministry of Railways posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the second Vande Bharat of Kerala on 24 September. This is the first orange coloured Vande Bharat Express train of India which runs between Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram route. Earlier, Kerala got its first Vande Bharat Express train in April.

Vande Bharat Express trains are packed with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced features like faster acceleration and semi-high speed operation up to 160 kmph, fully sealed gangway for free passenger movement, safety system KAVACH, emergency alarm push buttons and talk back units on all coaches, river-guard communication with voice recording facility & crash hardened memory, etc.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

Indian Railways is all set to launch Vande Bharat Express sleeper trains in 2024 with an entirely new design. Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains stands as a prominent initiative for the Indian Railways, with the goal of revolutionizing the realm of top-tier passenger transportation.

The sleeper train will set new benchmarks with its exceptional quality of service and is scheduled to gradually take over the role currently held by the Rajdhani Express trains. The sleeper trains are being produced through a partnership between BEML and the Indian Railways' coach factory ICF at the BEML Limited facility in Bangalore.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains is expected to consist of 16 coaches, comprising 11 air-conditioned 3-tier coaches, 4 air-conditioned 2-tier coaches, and 1 air-conditioned 1st-class coach

