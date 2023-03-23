Indian Railways has been launching several trains on new routes covering different areas of the country. It has recently introduced the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train to explore the northeastern states. The tour from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21, 2023.

The Ministry of Railways shared a video that shows an inside view of the luxurious train. "North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati" is the theme for the northeast circuit.

“'North-East Discovery' #BharatGaurav deluxe AC tourist train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities like mini library, fine dining restaurant, to ensure a memorable journey for the passengers," the ministry tweeted.

During a 15-day tour, the train will cover cities including Guwahati, Sivasagar, Furkating, and Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

The official added that tourists can board and de-board at Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow stations. A total of 156 tourists can be accommodated on the deluxe train.

The fully air-conditioned train provides three types of accommodation viz. AC I, AC IIand AC III. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

For the AC-2 tier, the ticket price range starts from ₹1,06,990 per person, while for AC-1 cabinets, it starts from Rs1,31,990 per person, and ₹1,49,290 per person in an AC-1 coupe. It includes hotel stays, train journeys, transfer costs, meals, travel insurance, and others.

The first halt of this train will beat Guwahati on March 23, 2023, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple followed by Umananda Temple and a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra, and the final halt for the tourist train will be at Guwahati on April 1, 2023. Tourists will be taken to Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya by road with a pit stop at the majestic Umium Lake en route.